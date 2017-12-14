This beautiful two-toned cat is getting ready for Christmas

Meet Yana, a beautiful cat whose unusual marking has earned her a loyal following on Instagram.

Divided straight down the middle, the left side of her face is black, while the right is ginger.

Yana, who lives with her owner Elizabeth in Minsk, Belarus, can be seen entering into the Christmas spirit in one recent picture.

Her striking facial markings are complemented by gold and silver tinsel, while a Christmas tree is seen in the background.

“She’s a very unusual cat,” her owner Elizabeth, a student, told Press Association. “She understands everything.

“Yana likes to catch moths and flies and I love Yana very much. I like to photograph her and share our photos in our Instagram.

“I dreamed of being popular in my childhood – and so it turned out that my favourite cat is popular.”

Elizabeth has owned Yana for about a year. She collected her from an elderly couple in Orsha after spotting an ad on the internet.

Now they have 51,000 followers on Instagram.

In another recent Instagram pic, Yana can be seen snuggled up in a blanket.