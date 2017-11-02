This baseball player proposed to his girlfriend on the field right after winning the World Series

A World Series win is a baseball player’s highest possible achievement, the culmination of years of hard work, 162 games of the regular season, and up to 19 tense play-off games.

So following their 4-3 series win over the LA Dodgers there are undoubtedly some delighted Houston Astros players out there right now.

But, for Carlos Correa, the joy of reaching his sport’s pinnacle isn’t the only reason he’ll be waking up happy on Thursday – because the Astros shortstop also took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend.

1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes!



Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017

That was admittedly lovely to watch, and there’s no doubting how excited and surprised his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA, was to see that (huge!!) ring.

But the proposal did also raise a few questions, like: what would have happened if the Astros had lost against the Dodgers? And was Correa carrying that ring around in his back pocket for the whole of game seven?

If so, that man needs to be compensated accordingly.

Carlos Correa just proposed to his girlfriend on national TV, on the field, after winning the World Series. Put him in the Hall of Fame now — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 2, 2017

The 23-year-old seems to have timed his proposal perfectly because, unlike many public proposals, there appears to be nothing but positivity surrounding this one.

Carlos Correa having the best day anyone has ever had, ever. Gets two rings. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 2, 2017

Carlos Correa with the only good baseball stadium marriage proposal — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 2, 2017

Carlos Correa just hit the biggest home run ever!!! — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 2, 2017

No one in the history of the world has done as much winning in one night as Carlos Correa. — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) November 2, 2017

And as if all that wasn’t enough, Correa’s dad was also on the field to share the moment with him.

Carlos Correa's dad worked three shifts a day and yet still spent two hours each evening practicing with his son. Here they are tonight. pic.twitter.com/qcntsQLK6T — Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) November 2, 2017

How’s anyone ever going to top that?