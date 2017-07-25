This barber shop has a rather unusual floor

A barber shop had a unique makeover after the owner decided to cover the floor with coins.

When staff at the shop in Gornal, near Dudley, were left disappointed with the plain lino underneath their feet, they chose to lay down pennies instead – 65,000 of them.

Guess sometimes a lick of paint just won’t do…

The new floor design involved a fair bit of work. First, barbershop owner Richard Holtham had to draw out about £650 in pennies from different banks in the area – a request which we’re sure got a few funny looks.

Then there was the small task of laying down the copper floor, which took four weeks.

We’re sure it was worth it though … the pennies undeniably make the barbershop stand out.