This band have genuinely made a record out of weed

Music and weed have had a strong relationship for years, but now US band Slightly Stoopid are taking that special bond one step further.

Instead of just singing about smoking, the band have actually manufactured a vinyl record out of weed.

If you think about it, this creation actually makes perfect sense right now. Weed is fully legal in eight US states, and 28 allow medical marijuana.

Combine that with the fact that vinyl sales overtook downloads for the first time last year, and you’re on to an absolute winner.

Jon Phillips of Silverback Music helped produce the record and manages Slightly Stoopid.

He said to Billboard: “It’s all about putting two old-school vintage mediums together. Vinyl is an old-school medium, and that’s how we feel about hashish, too.” Can’t fault his logic.

As you can probably imagine, making a physical record out of weed wasn’t exactly the easiest thing to do.

The audio for the first two prototypes wasn’t quite up to scratch, and cost $7,000 (€6,500) a pop.

Don’t worry, it didn’t entirely go to waste, as the prototypes were completely smokable.

The third and final attempt is planned for early this year, where they hope to have perfected the art of making a hash record.

Other than the fact that it’s a pretty interesting thing to do, Phillips said that “originally, we wanted to do this to bring awareness to legalisation”.

For the moment, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to buy weed records to play in your bedroom, as Phillips sees the project more as a work of art.

But who knows, maybe some big record producing company will work out how to mass-produce marijuana records in the near future. As we all know, weed and vinyl sell.