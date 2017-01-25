This Bad Lip Reading version of Donald Trump's inauguration is so good that both Democrats and Republicans like it

If you’ve never come across the glory that is Bad Lip Reading before, you’re in for a treat.

The concept is simple: take a clip, any clip, and overdub a soundtrack on it with vocals that seem to match the people on screen’s lip movements, thereby making them say ridiculous things.

It’s always funny – but it’s never been funnier than the latest inauguration edition, starring Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George W Bush, Mike Pence and – of course – Donald J Trump.

Highlights include Michelle Obama asking Bush if he’s wearing a “big boy shirt” and Trump’s plans to build a bar in rural Connecticut.

But the treatment of Pence is absolutely brutal.

And of course, everyone loves it.

It may be the first thing Republicans and Democrats have agreed on in years.