This baby sloth is what you need in your life right now

If you’re having a bit of a nothing day, fear not for Vivien the baby sloth is here to help.

A Linnaeus two-toed sloth, Vivien has just been unveiled at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and is named after classic 20th century film star Vivien Leigh.

Welcome, Vivien! Vivien is a baby Two-toed Sloth. You can see her up close, learn about Two-toed sloths and their environment, and squeal over her cuteness at daily Sloth Talks at 12:30 pm! Included with admission. pic.twitter.com/7rEVwTlIKh — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) January 10, 2018

Little Vivien is said to be in excellent health and measures 14.5 inches (37cm) long and weighs just over a kilogram (2.5lbs).

That’s a lot larger than when she was born back in August however, having just become big enough for her carers to show her to the public.

(Jamie Greene/National Aviary)

(Jamie Greene/National Aviary)

Sloths are rainforest animals and are under threat due to human activity, as their habitat rapidly diminishes – and visitors who come to see her at the centre are also being given a talk on the importance of conservation of these creatures.

Vivien is the third sloth at the National Aviary after Wookiee and Valentino, who is named after Rudolph Valentino, another classic film star of the 1920s and ’30s.

(Jamie Greene/National Aviary)

(Jamie Greene/National Aviary)

“We are delighted to welcome another sloth,” said National Aviary executive director Cheryl Tracy.

“Like Valentino, this precious little girl sloth will be an ambassador for her species, and for all those creatures that live in the rain forests and cloud forests of Central and South America.”