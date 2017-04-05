This baby giraffe shows that the miracle of birth is both beautiful and slightly gross in equal measure

Bringing life into the world is undoubtedly a glorious thing to behold, and the latest instance of the majesty of the animal kingdom comes courtesy of this new mother giraffe at Chester Zoo.

The CCTV footage shows the birth of this baby giraffe in all its glory, reminding us that whilst birth is magical it’s also a little bit gross (sorry, someone’s got to say it).

The newborn seems to be a whole lot more talented than we were at that age, taking its first steps just moments after being born.

With fewer than 1,600 giraffes remaining in the wild, you can see why Chester Zoo is so delighted with its new arrival.