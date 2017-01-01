This artist's tribute to some of the incredible people we've said goodbye to in 2016 will tear you up
01/01/2017 - 11:05:48Back to Discover Home
You might remember Martin Bruckner – the artist behind the blog Spaghetti Toes, where he illustrates the weird and wonderful things his kids say.
Now Bruckner has used his creative skills to pay tribute to some of the incredible people we said goodbye to in 2016.
And his illustrations will bring a tear to your eye:
Prince
Debbie Reynolds
Leonard Cohen
Muhammad Ali
David Bowie
Carrie Fisher
George Michael
Damn you 2016. Stop. It. RIP George. #georgemichael #rip #legend #icon #rock #instamusic #instaart #instadaily #instagood #sketch #draw #drawing #graphic #graphicdesigner #graphicdesign #illustrator #illustration #artwork #artist #art #sunglasses #guitar #freedom #faith #1980s #music #rocknroll #wham #tribute #memorial
For more illustrations, check out Bruckner’s Tumblr page.
Join the conversation - comment here