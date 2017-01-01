This artist's tribute to some of the incredible people we've said goodbye to in 2016 will tear you up

You might remember Martin Bruckner – the artist behind the blog Spaghetti Toes, where he illustrates the weird and wonderful things his kids say.

Now Bruckner has used his creative skills to pay tribute to some of the incredible people we said goodbye to in 2016.

And his illustrations will bring a tear to your eye:

Prince

Debbie Reynolds

Leonard Cohen

Muhammad Ali

David Bowie

Carrie Fisher

George Michael

For more illustrations, check out Bruckner’s Tumblr page.