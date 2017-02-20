This artist is using architecture and animation to capture what it's like to have mental health problems

For people with mental health issues, it can be hard to put into words exactly how you feel.

So one artist has come up with a creative way to illustrate what it’s like living with certain conditions – using animation and houses.

Barcelona-based digital artist Federico Babina has been inspired in his art by architecture before and this latest project, called Archiatric, is no different.

He uses abstract shapes and movements to show how the stuff going on inside varies so much from one house to the next, and the result is a striking attempt to capture those feelings people struggle to define.

And it seems to be succeeding. Commenter Ann Sznu wrote: “I like your bipolar illustration. I am a bipolar and everywhere on websites etc I can see some illustrations like from Salvador Dali’s paintings. This one is simple and thats why it’s unique and touching.?”