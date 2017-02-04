This anonymous legend is sending pizza to protesters in America

Standing up for your beliefs is hungry work, and no one knows that more than the Twitter user Pizzaful Protest. We all do our bit differently, but this anonymous person is doing theirs in the most delicious way: by delivering protesters the sustenance they need.

If you or anyone you know is at a peaceful protest & in need of some refreshments please tell them about #PizzafulProtest ✌️🍕✊️ — Pizzaful Protest (@PizzafulProtest) January 31, 2017

Pizzaful Protest’s first outing came two days after Donald Trump signed the executive orders on immigration. Delicious, cheesy pizzas were sent to the demonstrators at JFK airport – and who wouldn’t want that mid-demonstration? As protests continue, so does the pizza.

Another successful delivery for #jfkprotest #JFKTerminal4 thanks for all you are doing out there! You inspire us to be better. ✌️🍕✊️ pic.twitter.com/UgQs1uzNIG — Pizzaful Protest (@PizzafulProtest) January 30, 2017

Pizzas aren’t only delicious, but also functional. With the help of a marker, empty boxes can be transformed into signs.

Thanks to @PizzafulProtest who generously bought 20 pizzas for the #MuslimBan protesters at JFK. Someone already turned a box into a sign. pic.twitter.com/CBVVZZSOct — pat tobin (@tastefactory) January 29, 2017

After the success of the first JFK Terminal 4 delivery, Pizzaful Protest began reaching out to protesters at other airports, coordinating his pizza delivery efforts across the country.

Pizzas for #sfoprotest finally arrived! Sorry for the wait & thank you for your peaceful resistance. #PizzafulProtest ✌️🍕✊️ pic.twitter.com/h8GWGZukaz — Pizzaful Protest (@PizzafulProtest) January 29, 2017

With more protests planned, Pizzaful Protest is stepping up his game: he’s raised over $3,000 on Go Fund Me with plans to deliver yet more pizzas to those who need it. The page says: “I didn’t know what else to do so one day I ordered pizzas to be delivered to peaceful protestors and here we are. Donations will go towards buying delicious pizzas for the brave protestors and the police there protecting them.” And who could argue with that?

Pizzaful Protest is not for profit and isn’t affiliated with anything other than pizza – a cause we can really get behind.

Thank you for all the incredible support & donations. It's you folks sending the pizzas! I just place the order. #PizzafulProtest ✌️🍕✊️ — Pizzaful Protest (@PizzafulProtest) January 30, 2017

“I’m happy to send pizza to anyone who is peacefully protesting anything,” the man behind Pizzaful Protest told Saveur. “It’s not partisan. It’s about peace. It’s about the beauty of America.”