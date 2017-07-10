This Amazon bot’s phone cases show just how bizarre life could get when AI takes over

There’s much debate around whether artificial intelligence will be a cause for good in the future, but right now in the present it’s already showing its merits.

A bot on Amazon, spotted by data artist Russel Jurney, is pulling together random stock images from across the internet and turning them into phone cases.

It’s unclear where exactly the pictures are coming from, but after presumably being algorithmically-sourced a product page and price are chosen, and a bizarre Amazon listing is born.

(my-handy-design/Amazon)

Fancy an old lady using an inhaler on your iPhone? It would definitely be an ice-breaker.

A number of the cases being sold by My-Handy-Design seem to be medical related.

(My-Handy-Design/Amazon)

(My-Handy-Design/Amazon)

(My-Handy-Design/Amazon)

The listing titles are poetic.

If the cases aren’t to do with health then it’ll probably have something to do with drugs, sex, or DIY.

They’ve really got all the bases covered.

(My-Handy-Design/Amazon)

(My-Handy-Design/Amazon)

Actually, that’s done them an injustice. There’s so much content it’s too hard to categorise.

(My-Handy-Design/Amazon)

And that, it seems, is a peek into the future. The Matrix didn’t go far enough.