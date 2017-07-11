This amazing singer stopped everyone in their tracks while busking in Lichfield

Dumbfounded shoppers were treated to an extraordinary busking session in Lichfield last week, when this incredible singer revealed his talent for musical theatre.

Genuinely stuck for words- not like me! Please can everybody share this this guy is amazing performing in Lichfield hopefully the right people can notice him and he can get somewhere big !!!! Posted by Amber Lakin on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Amber Lakin, 25, a mobile phone shop worker from Uttoxeter, was on her lunch break when she heard what she thought was a recorded voice track from the hit musical, Les Miserables.

“People were just literally stopping in their tracks,” she said. “Once he’d finished they stayed, waiting for the next song.”

After posting the clip of the mystery singer online, the video quickly went viral, amassing over 350,000 views on Facebook.

“I was’t expecting it to go that big,” Amber said, “It’s just gone massive.”

I am off to the Royal Academy of Music to do an MA in Musical Theatre…..or at least I will be if I manage to raise the… Posted by Matt Bond Vocal on Friday, April 1, 2016

The singer in question turned out to be the Royal Academy of Music trainee, Matt Bond, who has recently been fundraising to pay his student fees.

A note from Matt on the Indigogo fundraising site said: “I was offered a place at the Royal Academy of Music on the spot after my audition which I was incredibly flattered by. Unfortunately the cost of this course is immense, around £25,000-£30,000 for fees and living costs for the year – the fees alone are £15,000 – so I have no alternative but to ask you, my family, friends, fans, admirers and past lovers, for assistance with this cost. I am offering what I can in return for your support, from mentions on my Twitter and artists Facebook to private lessons and performances.

“Anyone who knows me or has seen me perform probably has a good idea of what this means to me and any support you can offer will be greatly appreciated. I thank you in advance.”

Matt’s page has currently achieved a little over 10% of its $11,000 (€9,600) goal.