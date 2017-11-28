This amazing eight-year-old’s moving letter to Everton earned him a special meeting

Eight-year-old Alfie is the kind of young fan that gives football a good name.

The young Everton fan’s father died in May, while his mother has myalgic encephalomyelitis, a condition which sometimes leaves her bedridden. But despite the hardship he faces, he’s taken it upon himself to help others.

After meeting a homeless man and his dog in his home town of Liverpool on Saturday, Alfie wrote a letter to his club asking them to help him help those less fortunate than himself.

Alfie wants me to send this to Everton. He wants to turn something bad into something good.He's such an amazing young man xx Posted by Allison Furlong on Sunday, November 26, 2017

“I have had a tough year because my dad went to heaven due to a mental health illness,” wrote Alfie. “Because of this I want to do stuff for the less fortunate, except I can’t think of anything.

“I’m writing to you because I know how good you are at helping others.”

Alfie included in his letter a list of things he is good at, including “hugs” and “making toast”, and asked Everton for a meeting to discuss ideas.

The club accepted Alfie’s invitation, and called his mother, Allison Furlong, on Sunday to invite him to Finch Farm, Everton’s training ground.

(Courtesy of Allison Furlong)

“We went yesterday after school and they treated him like royalty,” Allison told the Press Association. “They listened to all of his ideas, took notes, and promised to try and help him organise a family fun day.”

Alfie was also treated to a tour of the facility and has been invited to be a mascot at Wednesday night’s match against West Ham.

Allison said the letter was all Alfie’s idea, she was just told to post it to Everton. When Alfie met the homeless man who inspired his writing he used his own pocket money to buy things for him and his dog.

“I’ve always known Alfie is a kind and considerate young man,” said Allison, who owns a dog accessories business. “He always thinks of others first and has grown up a lot over the last six months.

“He really wants to be an inspiration to other children who may be going through what he has been through.”

(Courtesy of Allison Furlong)

He’s certainly being that. And then some.