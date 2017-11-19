This agile wrestling referee is the funniest human on the Internet right now

A referee coming under scrutiny in sport is not a new thing, but the attention this US wrestling referee is getting is rather more uncommon.

In a viral video posted by Twitter user and apparent wrestling enthusiast @Cams_hungry2, the ref made a remarkable manoeuvre to make sure he could see all the action in the high school bout. Make sure you watch it all – it’s belly-achingly funny.

There is no shame in watching that a dozen times.

The video has been a sensation since it was posted – with more than 81,000 likes and even some trying to recreate the incredible sliding move.

Don’t try that at home – just think of the carpet burn.
