This adorable puppy was just resuscitated by firefighters after inhaling smoke in a flat fire

UK firefighters have shared the moment they revived a Labrador puppy after rescuing it from a flat fire.

The occupants managed to escape from the flat before the Billesley, Kings Norton and Bournbrook fire crews – all based in Birmingham – arrived.

But with a Black Lab trapped inside, two firefighters in breathing apparatus were deployed and thankfully returned with the dog.

Kimpton Close, Kings Heath. kitchen fire. Puppy rescued by firefighters, unconcious from inhaled smoke ... @KingsNortonFire @Bournbrookfire pic.twitter.com/45SQNuNv9F — BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017

Things didn’t look too good for the 16-week-old puppy at first, but using the department’s animal respiratory equipment the dog was revived – and looked very happy to see all his new friends standing around him.

2: Firefighters managed to resuscitate the pup using new animal 02 therapy equipment now carried on trucks. @KingsNortonFire @Bournbrookfire pic.twitter.com/yTNIVxpmio — BillesleyFire (@BillesleyFire) September 18, 2017

“We’re all over the moon,” the Billesley fire station wrote on Facebook.

And they’re definitely not the only ones!