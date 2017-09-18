This adorable puppy was just resuscitated by firefighters after inhaling smoke in a flat fire

Back to Discover Home

UK firefighters have shared the moment they revived a Labrador puppy after rescuing it from a flat fire.

The occupants managed to escape from the flat before the Billesley, Kings Norton and Bournbrook fire crews – all based in Birmingham – arrived.

But with a Black Lab trapped inside, two firefighters in breathing apparatus were deployed and thankfully returned with the dog.

Things didn’t look too good for the 16-week-old puppy at first, but using the department’s animal respiratory equipment the dog was revived – and looked very happy to see all his new friends standing around him.

“We’re all over the moon,” the Billesley fire station wrote on Facebook.

And they’re definitely not the only ones!
KEYWORDS: Viral, Fire, Puppy, UK, dogs, Fire, Fireman, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover