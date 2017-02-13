This adorable pooch is getting the pacemaker she needs on Valentine's Day

Molly the rescue dog has a heart condition, but luckily she’s getting a pacemaker fitted – on Valentine’s Day.

She has a condition called heart block which slows down her heart rate and could shorten her life.

Molly is about to have a pacemaker fitted

An online campaign raised just over £4,000 to fund the operation.

Molly had a skin condition when she arrived at the RSPCA’s Coventry branch last May.

She’s now recovered from that, but during an operation to neuter her the vet noticed the heart condition.

Molly is due to have the operation on Valentine’s Day

Molly was featured on Channel 5′s The Dog Rescuers.

Molly had a skin condition after not being treated properly by a previous owner

With the heart-fixing pacemaker getting fitted on Valentine’s Day, RSPCA animal care assistant Ross Mcalpine said: “It’s like it’s fate.”