This adorable dog has joined a monastery in Bolivia and is now known as Friar Moustache

The San Francisco Monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia, has welcomed its newest monk – an adorable pup called Carmelo.

The dog used to be a stray but the local monks took him in – being a monastery named after the patron of animals St Francis, how could they not?

He’s now a much-loved member of the team with duties including running around, looking cute, having fun and, most importantly, preaching to the fish.

Carmelo has even earned himself the new title of “Friar Bigoton” (which is Spanish for moustache) which he pulls off along with his personalised habit with ease.

The adoption was made possible by local animal rescue charity Proyecto Narices Frias who posted on Facebook that they hope this story will inspire more churches and religious centres to take in an animal in need.