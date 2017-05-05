This adorable baby otter was rescued from a canal by workmen

A four-week-old otter has been rescued from a canal in Arizona by passing workmen.

SRP employees Craig Boggs, Dave Massie and Joshua Shill were working on a road next to a drying canal when they noticed the baby otter struggling to get out.

He was too small to use the steps in the canal that help larger animals escape if they become stuck, so the team rescued him.

The poor little thing was dehydrated, starving and infested with fleas when he was taken to the Adobe Mountain Wildlife Centre in Phoenix.

To help him recover, he was put on a diet of trout mash and kitten’s milk – and once well enough, transferred to his new home at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park.