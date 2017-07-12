This acapella version of Raglan Road will have you thinking you’re listening for the first time

It’s a song you’ve listened you since you were a child, whether you liked it or not.

Raglan Road, made famous by Luke Kelly, has been sung in the corners of tiny front rooms, funerals, weddings and even outside the local chipper at 4am, for as long as we can remember.

Today Mullingar singer, Emmet Cahill posted an acapella version of the song he recorded with songstress (and snapchat star), Caroline Kay and somehow they’ve given it a whole new meaning.

Between their harmonies and emotion, it’ll bring you right back to those childhood days of sitting in the corner of the pub with a bottle of cooke and a bag of Taytos - pure bliss.

No, you’re crying.