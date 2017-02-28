This 99-year-old got handcuffed and locked in a cell because it was on her bucket list

Skydiving, travelling the world… getting arrested. OK spending the night in a police cell might not be a must-do for everyone, but this 99-year-old really wanted to tick it off the list.

Annie from the Netherlands looks positively thrilled about being handcuffed and detained by police.

She didn’t actually commit a crime though. Annie had told her family she wanted to tick it off the bucket list so her niece contacted the police to ask a (quite bizarre) favour.

Police at the Nijmegen Zuid station happily obliged though and let her sit in a police cell and be handcuffed.

The police force posted the pictures on Twitter, calling it “a day to never forget” and it all looked worth it to see that massive smile.