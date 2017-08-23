This 92-year-old woman dancing with a police officer in the street shows us how it’s done

An unexpected moment between a police officer and a elderly woman has gone viral, for all the right reasons.

When Sergeant Lenz, of the Austin, Minnesota police, encountered 92-year-old Millie Seiver dancing by herself in the street, she decided this groovy lady shouldn’t have to dance alone.

Instead, she pulled up in her patrol car, turned up the radio and leapt out to join her.

In the dashboard camera footage, which the Austin Police Department shared on Facebook last week, the pair can be seen boogieing to the music, with Lenz even twirling Seiver under her arm.

The video has become a hit locally, with more than 33,000 views. It’s not hard to see why!