This 92-year-old man posts videos giving life advice and it's the only advice you'll need from now on

A 92-year-old YouTuber known for posting videos on life advice has returned to the internet with a tutorial on “how to jump higher”.

Mr Forthright – real name Burt – was asked to post the video for a Kickstarter campaign for B is for Baller: The Basketball Alphabet Book for Kids. And we also reckon he had the film White Men Can’t Jump in mind too…

Keep on doing your thing, Mr Forthright.

Burt is a retired judge who lives in California and says his grandson films and edits the videos for him as “he’s better with computers”.

“I make the videos to (hopefully) make people laugh,” Burt says. “It also gives me something to do!”

It has been nearly a year since Burt last posted a video, but he wrote underneath his latest upload: “When the people creating “B is for Baller” asked me to make this video for their Kickstarter, I had to do it because basketball is my second-favorite sport to play (behind bare-knuckle boxing).”

Burt’s history on YouTube as Mr Forthright is an eclectic one. Previous life advice he’s given includes dating tips…

And Mr Forthright’s also has answers to many of life’s greatest questions.

He gives going back to college as a tip to get rid of the hiccups. “You should see my grandson’s student loan payments,” he says. “It will take your breath away.”

And that isn’t the only health advice he’s ever given.

Now, excuse us while we spend the rest of the day delving into Mr Forthright’s YouTube account…