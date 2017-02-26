This 90-year-old doing pull-ups is the inspiration you need to do some exercise today

Finding excuses not to go to the gym today? Well, this video is here to inspire you.

Imgur user imgurgladtobehere has posted a video of his Dad Vern working out at a gym in Florida.

According to his son’s post, it was Vern’s 90th birthday and he celebrated by heading down to Anytime Fitness in Florida to perform 24 pull-ups.

It wasn’t a one-off either, apparently Vern visits the gym three times a week, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He’s already got people up and going, with one comment on the YouTube video reading: “Happy birthday to your father. He just got me motivated to get back to the gym.”

Vern’s son replied on his behalf, saying: “He says ‘Good for you! Cut out the sugar!’”?