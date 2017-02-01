This 8-bit version of the ’Feather Waltz’ from Forrest Gump is incredible

Mario Lewis has re-created the opening sequence of Forrest Gump and replaced the music with his own 8-bit scoring.

You might know Mario from his busking around the streets of Dublin playing some classic tunes, dressed as everyone’s favourite Nintendo charatcer.

The original score by Alan Silvestri is an iconic film track but this version certainly caught our attention.

Take a look for youself.

You can check out more of Mario’s work on his Facebook page, his twitter, and his Youtube channel.