This €5.79 concealer was the most popular beauty product on YouTube in 2017 – here’s why

With thousands of new releases every year, it’s tough at the top of the beauty industry, but one product has proved it’s not just luxury launches that are a hit with vloggers.

Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer, which costs just €5.79 , was the most popular product on YouTube last year according to a report just released by analysts My Market Insight.

(Collection/PA)

The concealer got 1,047,459 likes over the year, beating stiff competition from the likes of Rihanna’s phenomenally popular Fenty Beauty line and Urban Decay’s hit Naked Heat palette – not bad for a sub-€6 budget buy.

Why exactly is the cream concealer so beloved though? Probably because for years it’s been a favourite of major YouTubers like Zoella (the most followed UK beauty vlogger with 12 million subscribers), who said in a 2016 video that she uses it as part of her everyday make-up routine.

Reportedly 10 are sold every 60 seconds and it’s got a 4.4 out of five rating on Amazon with one user saying: “It really works wonders. My eyes look fresh all day long. I apply it at around 7am and when I come home I remove it at about 6pm. No need to refresh this look during the day.”

What’s more, it’s about to get even better, with two new shades being added to the range. Currently there are four shades – Fair, Cool Medium, Warm Medium and Dark – with Cool Ivory and Warm Mahogany launching in Boots on January 17 and Superdrug on January 31.

“The Lasting Perfection Concealer is a staple in my kit, so I was so pleased to hear they have extended the shade range,” says Collection’s celebrity make-up artist Francesca Neill. “The formula of the product allows you to create a natural flawless contour which is easy to apply using the concealer brush. The creamy formula makes it super easy to blend the shades seamlessly.”

So what are you waiting for? Head to the shops to discover your perfect shade and skip to the two minute mark in the video below to find out how Zoella uses hers.