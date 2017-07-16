This 50 Shades of Pee chart will motivate you to drink more water

If you’re not one of those people who looks back into the toilet bowl to check the colour of your urine, perhaps you should start.

A survey has found that one in seven UK adults goes without a single glass of water on a given day, yet just over half (51%) drink alcohol on a daily basis.

More than a third (38%) guzzle down a fizzy drink daily.

The 50 Shades of Yellow pee chart shows you if your urine is healthy (SodaStream)

The data, released in the 50 Shades of Yellow Hydration report by SodaStream, revealed that while one-fifth of British adults have been told by doctors to drink more water, many do not follow the advice – saying they don’t have enough time to do so.

“By the time headaches develop, you are already significantly dehydrated. It’s better to take action sooner by keeping an eye on urine colour,” said Dr Dawn Harper, a medic who analysed the report’s findings.

“Your urine should consistently be the colour of shade 1 to 20 on our 50 Shades of Yellow pee chart.”

The authors of the report recommend taking the chart to the loo with you (SodaStream)

Interestingly, women were found to be more proactive about drinking at least two litres of water per day, with 28% sticking to the recommended daily amount, compared with just 9% of men.

Some 42% of people take action against dark urine, the report found, while 12% of parents have seen a doctor about the hue of their child’s urine.

They found a decline in the levels of daily water consumption among older age groups, with “health-conscious millennials” consuming an average of 1.1 litres per day.

In contrast, over-55s drink only three-quarters of a litre on average, per day.

Are you in deep trouble? (SodaStream)

Regionally speaking, the city which consumes the least water on average, was Plymouth, with just under 700ml per day. The UK’s best hydrated city was Aberystwyth, where, on average, individuals were found to drink 1.2 litres daily.

Dehydration can lead to health problems such as headaches, lethargy and, in extreme cases, can harm the kidneys.