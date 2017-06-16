This 20-year-old's viral tweet about her adorable niece has also raised awareness for epilepsy

When Jordyn Smith posted a picture of herself with wires attached to her head due to a medical test, she soon went viral for her sceptical niece’s brilliant reaction.

However, the viral tweet soon started raising some awareness to some bigger issues, making it a whole lot more meaningful than just giving the lols.

(Jordyn Smith)

First up, take a look at her nine-month-old niece Amina’s incredible reaction to her bandages and wires.

She honestly couldn’t quite wrap her head around what was happening to her auntie.

As you can imagine, Amina is instant meme material.

Jordyn, who’s from Maryland and is currently studying at West Virginia University, said: “She’s at that really cute stage where everything she does is hilarious.”

The internet definitely seems to approve of Amina.

In fact, it soon became a pretty hilarious caption competition.

When there's a minute left til the pizza rolls are ready and you just can't wait 🍕 pic.twitter.com/CM687GSBBw — Al Davies (@AlDavies6) June 15, 2017

@Jorrdyyyy me when I hear someone whisper after I walk away from the argument pic.twitter.com/FfjFf5YI3t — Alexander Gault (@AlexanderBGault) June 15, 2017

Checking to see if ur man cares about you throwing a fit pic.twitter.com/gfRBtEeY2E — Julia Sanchez (@juliavsanchez) June 15, 2017

This baby is me on a night out watching all my friends making sure they're safe https://t.co/AYnN8rRbwD — SARAH (@hollowcrown) June 15, 2017

When you're trying to mind your own business but then you hear someone say your name pic.twitter.com/ugeRn7PQRX — Cristina Rosa 🥀 (@tinaboo132) June 15, 2017

Jordyn said: “I have epilepsy, so I basically had electrodes all over my head because I was getting an EEG.” An EEG (electroencephalogram) is a test to detect electrical activity in your brain via electrodes.

Jordyn’s test lasted over three days, and she says: “It’s to see where your seizures are coming from or if you have any abnormal brain activity.”

Three days was ample amount of time for her to capture Amina’s reactions.

She was surprised that the tweet went viral: “I was kind of hesitant to post it at first because I looked terrible … but I thought my niece looked so cute so I posted it.”

And good thing she did, because the response was overwhelming.

“Of course a lot of people thought it was funny, but so many people messaged me saying they had epilepsy or they had the same tests done, so they felt my pain.”

People even started sending Jordyn pictures of themselves having an EEG, or telling her about their experiences.

She's killin the game!!! People don't understand how much of a birth EEG's are. You go girl!! https://t.co/F1LFyqKzyX — Gibby (@GabbiVaughan) June 15, 2017

that epilepsy lifeeee... I feel you boo! Rock them wires!❤️💕💖 https://t.co/hhfensspWi — greca🌸🍑 (@champagnegreca) June 15, 2017

“It was raising a bit of awareness for epilepsy which made me really happy,” Jordyn says. She writes more about her health issues on her blog, which you can check out here.

Not only is Jordyn’s post hilarious, but people are also finding it seriously inspirational.

You're beautiful. You're a fighter. Keep fighting for your life. You can do this. Praying for you! 💕 — nope (@ohhhhSAMMIT) June 15, 2017

I love you and love how you're still being positive and finding humor in the little things. Keep being strong ❤️ https://t.co/HklOOa5rBB — Jimmy Frey III (@jimmyfrey23) June 14, 2017

@TheEllenShow This girl is an inspiration to so many❤️ https://t.co/bnkIL7QGq4 — Mallorie Sander🌸 (@malloriepaige32) June 16, 2017

It’s pretty touching to see such positivity come from a viral tweet.

Jordyn says: “It made me feel really good – I’m really glad that it touched people in more than a funny way.”