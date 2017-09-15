This 11-year-old boy achieved his dream of mowing the White House lawn

A little boy’s dream has come true after he wrote to President Donald Trump asking to mow the White House Lawn.

Frank Giaccio, 11, wrote to the president in August saying he wanted to show the nation “what young people like me are ready for”, going on to write about his admiration for Trump’s business background.

On Friday, Frank joined the president in the Rose Garden of the White House and showed off his mowing skills. He told CNN that mowing the lawn was such an honour that he even waived his usual $8 fee.

At some point during his rather large task, Trump visited Frank at work, telling him he was doing a “good job” and high-fiving the boy from Virginia. He also took Frank and his father to the Oval Office and showed them round, late tweeting to thank the boy.

Frank “FX” Giaccio-

On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania & myself, THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+! pic.twitter.com/135DxuapUI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Frank set up his own gardening business, named after his nickname, FX. Now he’s cut the most famous lawn in the land, it’s pretty certain his business will be growing.