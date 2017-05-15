This 10-year-old boy did the best thing with his Communion money

If you’re anything like us your Communion money was spent on a few Polly Pockets or if you were lucky a new game for your Gameboy.

Well, not in this day and age.

These days the celebratory money is spent on things a lot more flash, such as VR gear or a selfie light for the new iPhone.

Unless you’re 10-year-old Ewan Hanny from Co. Wicklow - he decided to spend his money on a cow.

Yep, you read that right.

The second class student splashed out the €900 he collected on a Belted Galloway Heifer.

Speaking to Brenda Donohoe on RTE's Countrywide, Ewan said: "First I was thinking about getting hens and then finally I got a Belted Galloway cow".

The cow, who he named Abigail, is kept at his uncle Tom’s farm near Aughrim, Co. Wicklow and the Hanny family try and visit as often as possible.

Ewan, who was diagnosed with autism when he four, has always wanted to be a farmer like his grandad and uncle.

Bless.