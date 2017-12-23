Things got seriously awkward for this ambassador when his ‘fake news’ claim was debunked by his own words

The new US ambassador to The Netherlands was left red-faced after claiming he never made comments about no-go zones in the country, only to have the tape of him saying exactly that played back to him on air.

Journalist Wouter Zwart was interviewing Pete Hoekstra for a programme about the newly-sworn-in US ambassador and former Republican congressman and his links to The Netherlands.

During the interview, Zwart questions Hoesktra on comments he made about violence in the Netherlands, including that the country had no-go zones and that politicians were set alight in the country.

Hoeksta remarks: “I didn’t say that. That is actually an incorrect statement, we would call it fake news.”

A clip then rolls showing Hoekstra saying: “Chaos in The Netherlands, there are cars being burned, there are politicians that are being burned,” also saying: “and yes there are no-go zones in The Netherlands.”

As the programme cuts back to the interview, Zwart challenges Hoekstra on the evidence he was just shown. Zwart looks incredulous as Hoekstra remarks, “I didn’t call that fake news. I didn’t use the words today. I don’t think I did.”

The clip has been shared by thousands of users on Facebook and Twitter. Hoekstra is yet to comment on the interview.