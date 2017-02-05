Things aren't so bad: These strangers rallied together to remove anti-Semitic graffiti from a New York train

Every so often, it takes a story like this to reassure you that humanity hasn’t completely gone down the toilet, despite what you might occasionally think.

Trains aren’t exactly the friendliest of places – there tends to be a strict unwritten rule that you must avoid eye contact with all fellow travellers. Talking? Pah – don’t even think about it!

But this Manhattan subway train proved to be the exception to this rule on Saturday night. Gregory Lock got on the train and noticed swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled all over the carriage, and what happened next is seriously heartwarming.

Sadly, we wouldn’t have been surprised if everyone had sat silently and awkwardly, not doing anything. Instead, everyone jumped up to help remove the offensive graffiti, and “within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone”.

For many, it’s a terrifying thought that Nazi symbolism is being scrawled on a public train in this day and age.

@Phil_Lewis_ @rgay wow. Not sure if I should smile for the end result or cry for the fact that that stuff was on the windows... — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 5, 2017

@Phil_Lewis_ This makes me sad, and livid, but also happy to live in NYC where people would come together to rid the train of this. — Vivienne Gucwa (@travelinglens) February 5, 2017

This might be so, but everyone banding together to get rid of it is pretty amazing – and it’s the positivity that we all need.

It shows that you only need one person to start a positive change.

Bless that one guy who prompted everyone to give a shit and get moving ❤ https://t.co/lkQ9X347Y0 — #MarcosNotAHero (@actuallynikki) February 5, 2017

Even Chelsea Clinton was touched by the story.

We will not let hate win. And, another reason to carry hand sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/bgrAJf7SCv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 5, 2017

And Clinton is right, it always pays to have hand sanitiser on you – just in case there’s no soap in the bathroom, or you need to get rid of some Nazi graffiti. You never know what might happen.