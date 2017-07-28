Thick snow has only just been cleared from a road in California

A road in California has only just reopened to traffic after the winter because it took so long for the snow to be cleared.

UPDATE: SR 89 through @LassenNPS is now OPEN to through traffic! pic.twitter.com/E7HDJS2DLZ — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) July 26, 2017

Lassen National Park Highway, which runs north-south through the park of the same name, closed on October 30 2016.

Snowploughs moved in on April 4 but it took until July 26 to clear the route, also known as California 89.

The Lassen National Park Highway (the main road that travels north/south through the park) is open to through vehicle traffic. #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/eb9Qn2cEZY — Lassen Volcanic NP (@LassenNPS) July 27, 2017

Last year it reopened on June 12.

“This year’s opening of the highway will be the latest in park records dating back to 1931,” Lassen Superintendent Jim Richardson told the Record Searchlight newspaper in California.

Since 1980, the latest opening was July 21, 1995, according to park logs.

Snowplough crews worked 10-hour shifts Monday to Thursday in clearing the roads. In June, crews reported 35-40 feet drifts near the high point of the road, around Lake Helen.

In advance of the road re-opening to traffic, sections have been used by cyclists and hikers.

Hikers & bicyclists are welcome to enjoy the stretch between Lassen Peak parking area and Summit Lake vehicle-free through Wednesday, 7/26 pic.twitter.com/vVVIA9dydg — Lassen Volcanic NP (@LassenNPS) July 23, 2017

While the main road is now open, trails at high elevations of the park are still snow-covered, the park warned.