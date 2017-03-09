These women aren't too happy with Snapchat's Marie Curie filter

It’s International Women’s Day and, as with any day of celebration, corporate companies are getting in on the action.

That’s all fine, as long as you get it right.

Unfortunately for Snapchat, a filter it created to celebrate scientist Marie Curie has received criticism online for applying ‘make up’ to those who use it.

Shoutout to @Snapchat for adding eyelashes to the Marie Curie filter. Forgot that's what she was famous for. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/4gN2QjzR5B — Katy St Clair (@Selfies_AndCats) March 8, 2017

I appreciate the effort @Snapchat but why add the makeup to the Marie Curie filter? #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/CQ1MZ9S3ZJ — Eileen (@MarrowNator) March 8, 2017

Is it ironic that snapchat added eye make up to a filter representing Marie Curie on women's day bc otherwise lab coat obvs = man?? pic.twitter.com/4m550aOOuC — annabelle (@rustickalamata) March 8, 2017

Not only does the filter add some serious eyeliner, it’s also technically wrong.

The chemical structure shown in the filter is guanosine (nothing to do with Curie’s work by the way) and it’s missing its double bonds.

Hey @Snapchat, your guanosine structure is off, and also what's it have to do with Marie Curie? #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/IiFtFLd0ov — Alex Goldberg 👨‍🔬 (@AlexFGoldberg) March 8, 2017

Marie Curie was the Polish-born scientist who discovered radium and polonium, winning two Nobel prizes for her work.

Someone should tell @Snapchat that Marie Curie didn't have a smoky eye. But she did win a nobel prize twice. pic.twitter.com/8j6t9oTKzy — hallie berry (@halliefayexo) March 8, 2017

Marie and her husband and scientific partner Pierre were both buried in the Pantheon, France’s mausoleum for their most revered people.

Marie Curie was the first woman to be afforded the honour on her own merit.