These women aren't too happy with Snapchat's Marie Curie filter

It’s International Women’s Day and, as with any day of celebration, corporate companies are getting in on the action.

That’s all fine, as long as you get it right.

Unfortunately for Snapchat, a filter it created to celebrate scientist Marie Curie has received criticism online for applying ‘make up’ to those who use it.

Not only does the filter add some serious eyeliner, it’s also technically wrong.

The chemical structure shown in the filter is guanosine (nothing to do with Curie’s work by the way) and it’s missing its double bonds.

Marie Curie was the Polish-born scientist who discovered radium and polonium, winning two Nobel prizes for her work.

Marie and her husband and scientific partner Pierre were both buried in the Pantheon, France’s mausoleum for their most revered people.

Marie Curie was the first woman to be afforded the honour on her own merit.

