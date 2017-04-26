These Waterford Whispers News t-shirts are just amazing

Waterford Whispers News have launched a range of merchandise with Irish company, Hairy Baby and we want every single item.

The clothing company, famous for their ‘oh so Irish’ t-shirts, have teamed-up with the satirical news site to bring their famous headlines to life.

So if you count yourself to be one of the lucky ‘Lidl Stampede Survivors’ or agree that ‘99% of couples out jogging are smug pr*cks” you can now proudly wear it on your chest.

Or if you agree that there is an ‘undiscovered tribe of Healy-Raes found in Kerry’, you can now carry a tote saying so.

Honorable mention to our personal favourite, KEXIT.

There is also a gas selection of mugs to choose from.

You’ll never have to worry about the secret santa present again.