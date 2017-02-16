These videos of dads at a ballet class with their daughters are hilarious and heartwarming in equal measure

What better way to bond with your daughter than trying out something she loves?

We’re huge fans of these dads who joined their daughters for a Valentine’s ballet class at the Philadelphia Dance Centre. They wore tutus, swirled and twirled and generally proved they are bad-ass dads.

Dad’s moving right along the floor… – Philadelphia Dance Center | Facebook



Watch as the young women execute their moves perfectly and their dads follow on dutifully trying to look graceful.

Dad’s are MOVING ALONG TONIGHT!!!?

Whether they are natural dancers or not, we think these dads have earned some serious kudos.

The various videos posted to the dance centre’s Facebook page have racked up hundreds of thousands of views, with many posting to say how much they admire the parents for taking part and the dance school for setting the sessions up.

Partnering with Dad on Valentine’s Day!!! ???



Keep on doing what you’re doing, dads.