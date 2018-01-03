These two police forces bonded over the cold weather gripping the US

Two US police forces have stepped up their game on social media – playfully replying to each other’s posts about the weather and how northern and southern states cope with the cold.

It comes as brutal winter weather which brought sub-zero temperatures to the north of the US is threatening to produce snow and ice across parts of the South which rarely see any snowfall.

Step up Oxford Police Department in the state of Mississippi.

Yeahhhhhh.... this isn’t going to work for us. #freezing pic.twitter.com/p5UDPiwW5o — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) January 1, 2018

On seeing the forecast, given in Fahrenheit as feeling like minus 2 (about minus 18C), it wrote: “Yeahhhhhh…. this isn’t going to work for us.”

Seeing the temperatures, police in Wyoming, Minnesota, waded into the debate, excited that it was going to be “as hot as Oxford, Mississippi” and therefore time to wear short sleeves.

Chief, time to switch to short sleeves, its going to be as hot as Oxford Mississippi tomorrow. https://t.co/O6CcR1mSAr — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 2, 2018

Only for Oxford to praise its northern counterparts: “You northerners live this daily (more power to yall) but this is unbearable for us.”

Geography may not be your strong point.... but the deep south doesn't do this type of cold. Yes... you northerners live this daily (more power to yall) but this is unbearable for us. — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) January 2, 2018

Wyoming also mocked its own location – making fun of its own name which doubles up as a state.

Of course it’s not our strong point we live in Wyoming, Minnesota. We’ve been conflicted since day one. https://t.co/gjFKaGVAbQ — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 2, 2018

The National Weather Service said a mix of snow and freezing rain is expected mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.

In Savannah, a coastal city which has not seen measurable snowfall since February 2010, up to 2in of snow and sleet was forecast.

Shelters were opened across the South as weather warnings were issued for the region, including much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The snow in Pennsylvania (Jack Hanrahan/AP)

Plunging temperatures in Texas brought rare snow flurries as far south as Austin, and accidents racked up on icy roads across the state.

Indianapolis tied a record low of minus 24C for January 2 originally set in 1887, leading Indianapolis schools to cancel classes.

The north-west Indiana city of Lafayette got down to minus 28C, shattering the previous record of minus 21C for the date, set in 1979, the National Weather Service said.

In other parts of the US, dangerously cold temperatures have been blamed for at least a dozen deaths as well as freezing a water tower in Iowa and halting ferry services in New York.