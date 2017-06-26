These tweets prove every one of JK Rowling’s characters have a part of her in them

JK Rowling’s imagination goes further than most people’s.

The author has invented one of the most wide-ranging, enduring universes ever put down on paper – the wizarding world.

The creativity doesn’t stop there. She has a knack for witty tweets, sometimes bordering on the savage when it comes to trolls. So which of her tweets could have come from her characters?

1. Hermione Granger

.@aboymadeofsky No, Jonathan, I've never made a single decision in my life on the basis of whether it was cool. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 9, 2014

This is classic Hermione – stubborn in the face of criticism, because she knows she’s doing the right thing. You go girl!

2. Nymphadora Tonks

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

Tonks is always standing up for people, but always with a good dose of sass.

3.Severus Snape

.@teuchtermac has realised I'm about to break the record for longest period on Twitter without saying 'moron' & clearly wants to scupper me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 18, 2015

King of the searing put downs, J K really calls this person out in front of the entire internet. They had better hope she doesn’t bear grudges like Snape did.

4. Luna Lovegood

'What would you like to be if you weren't a writer?'

An otter weigher. pic.twitter.com/Tc7TwevoN7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 24, 2014

A dreamer with a strange set of beliefs, this tweet feels like something Luna would dream up. In fact, Luna became a magizoologist after leaving Hogwarts, so perhaps she’s weighing a magical otter right this moment…

5. Albus Dumbledore

J K Rowling is famously political, using her Twitter account to explain her world view. Dumbledore may use owls instead, but it’s basically the same thing.

6. Molly Weasley

Today's Mother's Day in the UK. If your mum isn't here to treat, do something nice for yourself, because she's part of you. Take a hug, too🌹 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 6, 2016

Molly Weasley is the mum everyone wants and the mother figure Harry so badly needed. J K really does think so much about her fans and their different challenges in this world.

7. Fred and George Weasley

They see me Rowlin'

They hatin' https://t.co/dfiqou7vpD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 17, 2016

Fred and George are a boisterous, self-confident pair, who laugh in the face of haters. J K is doing just that in this ‘punny’ tweet.

8. Dobby

Don't you dare let their laughter extinguish your ambition. Turn it into fuel! Big hugs from one writer to another x https://t.co/w3lYXAosJj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2015

Always there to help anyone who needs him, Rowling encourages a fellow writer to keep pursuing her dream. Thank goodness she doesn’t employ bludgers to help, unlike her house elf creation.

9. Rubeus Hagrid

It was raining too hard to get a pic of her outside the polling station. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RNHtxWTfdx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 8, 2017

It would appear from J K’s Twitter feed that she shares a love of creatures great and small with our half-giant friend Hagrid. Here’s her dog – aww.

10. Harry Potter

@neil1pat @Channel4 Hmm. To date I’ve donated an eight figure sum to combat social deprivation & MS in Scotland… #bettertogether — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 6, 2014

Remember when Harry gave his Triwizard prize money to Fred and George to start their business? Harry didn’t tell anyone, just like J K Rowling usually keeps quiet about her charitable acts. However, on this occasion, she had to bite back.

11. Minerva McGonagall

I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words 3/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

The transfiguration professor takes no rubbish from anyone. A strong woman who looks out for other women, she challenges those who think women can do anything less than a man can. It just so happens Rowling feels the same.