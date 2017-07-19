These tourists had a terrifyingly close encounter with a humpback whale

A startling video has captured the moment a boat full of tourists had a very close encounter with a whale in Australia.

Mark Collins had taken his family and friends out whale watching off the coast of Exmouth when a whale breaching just ahead of a small dinghy took them all by surprise.

“It was very spectacular when it happened but immediately afterwards it dawned on us how close to tragedy it was,” Mark told The West.

That was more than a little intense – and came just as the family were discussing how dangerous the situation could become.

The Ningaloo Coast, and in particular the Exmouth Gulf, experience the highest density of humpback whales in the southern hemisphere during their migration to Antarctica between June and November – with an estimated 30,000 gathering around the gulf to rest before making their return journey south.

Luckily, no-one was hurt in the incident and those tourists probably went home with a very cool story to tell.