These tiny ponies helped police London yesterday

A pair of adorable Shetland ponies accompanied Metropolitan Police horses in London on their daily duties on Wednesday.

Doris and Teddy joined police horses Merlin and Quixote for a trot down London’s famous Mall towards Buckingham Palace, with the little ones just managing to keep up.

The best thing is, this adorable photo opportunity was for a good cause. The ponies are mascots for charity Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony, which helps fund research into osteosarcoma and grants equine-related wishes to seriously ill people and their families.

Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony is the official charity for this year’s Olympia Horse Show, taking place in December. The Mounted Branch of the Metropolitan Police, of which Merlin and Quixote are a part, will be appearing at the event.

(Olympia Horse Show/PA)

It turns out this isn’t the Shetland ponies’ first time in the spotlight. Doris belonged to the late Hannah Francis, the young woman behind the Wonder Pony charity, and Teddy is already an Instagram star who has amassed more than 49,000 followers.

“I am not sure they are quite ready to join the police force yet,” said Teddy’s owner, Alice Goring. “They only have little legs, so it would take them a long time to get around all the streets of London!

“But we are so grateful to Inspector Simon Rooke for letting them be part of his incredible team for a morning and helping to raise awareness for Hannah’s legacy.”