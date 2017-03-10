These three friends got a vasectomy together which is surely what solidarity is all about

It’s no longer enough to go to the pub with your bros and assume your friendship to be shatterproof. No, these three longtime friends from Los Angeles instead decided to take a new approach: brotherhood through birth control.

At the urging of their wives, Paul Diaz, John Lambrechts and Basilio Santangelo – who now like to call themselves the three vascateers – decided to get vasectomies on the same day, from the same doctor, one after another.

Basilio Santangelo and Paul Diaz share an embrace (UCLA)

Paul explained: “We all have two kids around the same age; we all decided we were perfectly happy with the size of our families, so we made a pact to get them done.”

But that’s not all, they chose to have the vasectomies just before the holidays as a gift for their wives. Romance, eh?

Dr Jesse Mills performed the procedures on the men, and described it as a “great scenario”. He said: “These guys wanted to not only support each other in this decision, they wanted to get it done so they could recuperate together and share their experiences on social media.”

Dr. Jesse Mills speaks with Paul Diaz (UCLA)

One third of the trio, Basilio added: “Our wives had been through so much by giving birth to our children. We figured it was a much easier option for us to do this, so we did. It was easy.”

Friendship goals?