These students were mystified by their lecturer’s funny t-shirt

Sometimes the oldest jokes are the best.

But not for this economics professor, who probably thought his whimsical t-shirt might get a few laughs at the start of his lecture.

Instead, it baffled some of his students.

so two of my classmates just asked our professor if his shirt is missing a 2nd part. pic.twitter.com/38ejxdUANN — Kimberly Boswell (@KSBoswell) September 28, 2017

It says: “There are two types of people in this world”.

“1) Those who can extrapolate from incomplete data,” and that’s it.

Get it?

But some of his students didn’t get it, and asked where the second part was.

IM INCONSOLABLE. HE JUST SAID THAT IT SEEMS OUR CLASS HAS TWO DIFFERENT TYPES OF PEOPLE! THEY STILL DONT GET IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/dPs3vdq9ot — Kimberly Boswell (@KSBoswell) September 28, 2017

The professor even had to repeat the scenario to the class, telling them that there were two types of people in that room.

But they still didn’t understand.

Lol but these are postgrad students though how did they not get this — Possum Jenkins (@Chad_JS) September 28, 2017

This wasn’t an undergraduate class either - it was for students getting their doctorates.

lol fam, this is an Economics PhD class. I can't even. https://t.co/WXL2ogYxx5 — Kimberly Boswell (@KSBoswell) September 28, 2017

However, people online loved the t-shirt.

Magnificent. I want one of these https://t.co/Xfuq2Eb6Cf — Simon Gleave (@SimonGleave) September 29, 2017

Some thought it showed something worrying about the education system.

Here's what happens when people memorize their way into college but are not taught to, you know, think. https://t.co/HsAqUdXfQt — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) September 29, 2017

Although a handful of people online didn’t get it either.

And if these students didn’t get that, there’s a whole wealth of jokes they’re missing out on.