These striking pictures of foggy Britain will make you feel mystical

Fog can do strange and beautiful things to your everyday landscape.

People all over the country, particularly in London, have been treated to some truly mystical views on their way to work.

Foggy blanket descends upon Liverpool! Avoiding it is one of the few perks of not driving! #fog #trainlife pic.twitter.com/vkTz0Gk20U — Cormac Duffy (@duffycormac88) January 23, 2017

Though not all views have been quite so remarkable.

I remember when we could see a city out of the office window.... #fog #london pic.twitter.com/nSGUum7bnI — Remembot (@remembot) January 23, 2017

Admiring the view over the Houses of Parliament #fog pic.twitter.com/juNLD7BPpb — S_r_ Wilc_x (@S_Wilcox) January 23, 2017

Here's a picture of Piccadilly Circus in the #fog. pic.twitter.com/F24hYELLN1 — Fernando Sdrigotti (@f_sd) January 23, 2017

You can’t win them all.