These striking pictures of foggy Britain will make you feel mystical
23/01/2017 - 10:16:30Back to Discover Home
Fog can do strange and beautiful things to your everyday landscape.
People all over the country, particularly in London, have been treated to some truly mystical views on their way to work.
Quite #spooky this morning with the #fog over the #playground and my only company the #crows #nofilter pic.twitter.com/fYt2XWehkx— Nate Parker (@abundi) January 23, 2017
The sweet morning fog #fog #Putney #KateBush pic.twitter.com/f6r3P0brXE— Alex Dale (@typofoto) January 23, 2017
Just arrived at today's magical location... #londonfog #fog #onlocation #photography #whereisTowerHillbridge pic.twitter.com/TD1dWYPhun— Daniella Cesarei (@DaniellaCesarei) January 23, 2017
#London #fog #thames #BigBen pic.twitter.com/gAjPB9Ck5D— David Friend (@David_Friend01) January 23, 2017
When the day starts like this on the school run, it's got to be a good one! #winter #yorkshire #halifax #weather #fog pic.twitter.com/KyNxs8JuNK— Helen Daykin (@helendaykin) January 23, 2017
Cracking view of #Southampton today #fog pic.twitter.com/aTUMpse8rQ— lenny (@lennysaints) January 23, 2017
Foggy blanket descends upon Liverpool! Avoiding it is one of the few perks of not driving! #fog #trainlife pic.twitter.com/vkTz0Gk20U— Cormac Duffy (@duffycormac88) January 23, 2017
Though not all views have been quite so remarkable.
I remember when we could see a city out of the office window.... #fog #london pic.twitter.com/nSGUum7bnI— Remembot (@remembot) January 23, 2017
Admiring the view over the Houses of Parliament #fog pic.twitter.com/juNLD7BPpb— S_r_ Wilc_x (@S_Wilcox) January 23, 2017
Here's a picture of Piccadilly Circus in the #fog. pic.twitter.com/F24hYELLN1— Fernando Sdrigotti (@f_sd) January 23, 2017
London Town....nothing to see here....🙊#fog pic.twitter.com/l7eNtR3Jgo— Bridgette Parlma (@Bparlma) January 23, 2017
Ride to work was amazing - Richmond Park looked beautiful! #cycling #fog #richmondpark https://t.co/LTR5koVQ0q pic.twitter.com/FMIZviJ93E— Stuart Forrest (@MrStuartForrest) January 23, 2017
You can’t win them all.
Join the conversation - comment here