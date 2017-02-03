These stickers that tell you when your avocado is ripe will change your life

Avocados are great, sure, but they’re a temperamental fruit. It’s difficult to judge when one is ripe just by looking at them and often they don’t stay ‘just right’ for very long.

But all hope is not lost, it seems, as one Redditor recently posted a photo of an avocado with a sticker on it to show you when it is ripe.

The label has a colour chart which allows you to match the avocado in question to it.

One Redditor who claimed to live on an avocado farm had some other trivia to add about the avocado.

“This colour chart only works for certain cultivars of avocado, notably Hass, which is why it’s popular with supermarkets. It is, however, not the tastiest avo, not by a long shot”, they said.

“For me that would be Fuerte. Rich, nutty, and smooth, it is utterly delicious, and picks early in the season. But it stubbornly doesn’t really change its colour. Best thing to do with this avo is wrap it in newspaper with an overripe banana and leave it on your windowsill in the sun. Should ripen in a day or two.”

No more supermarket squeezing.