These snow sculptures from China will boggle your snow-deprived mind
While we’re bemoaning a festive period without snow, in parts of China their wonderfully white Christmas has let them take building a snowman to a whole new level.
Take a look.
Snow World in the Jingyuetan National Scenic Spot near Chengchun holds some of the most spectacular snow structures in the world.
At 85m long, 15m wide and 32m tall the park’s latest addition is mind-bogglingly big. The titanic sculpture used 30,000 cubic metres of snow to build and features art depicting the mythical bird the phoenix – and it’s so big visitors can walk across its surface.
The park also includes sculptures of the Sydney Opera House and China’s Temple of Heaven – and there’s about 200 in total.
Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park may never again feel like enough.
