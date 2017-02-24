These rare tortoises are going on show at Chester Zoo after being saved from smugglers

Four endangered tortoises that were rescued from smugglers have gone on show in the UK for the first time.

The ploughshare tortoises were sent to Chester Zoo in 2012 after they were confiscated by customs officials in Hong Kong in 2009.

The four were part of a shipment of 13 tortoises smuggled from their native Madagascar.

The reptiles, listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, are highly prized for their distinctive gold and black shells and fetch high prices on the black market, but have been poached to the point of extinction.

It’s estimated there could be just 500 of the creatures left, making them one of the rarest animals in the world.

(Chester Zoo)

The four tortoises will form part of the European breeding programme for the species, which is being run with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

The only habitat where the ploughshare tortoises live in the wild – a remote stretch of sand, rock and bamboo in north-west Madagascar – has been turned into a national park to offer protection.