These pups are ready to party and it's bound to get you in the mood for New Year's Eve

Look, we get it. Sometimes, it’s difficult to get fully into that New Year’s Eve spirit – you’re stressing about what to wear, panicking about if you’ll have a good night and kinda just want to stay on the sofa eating leftover Christmas chocolate.

And, hey, if you are going to have a night in, that’s totally fine by us. But if you’ve made plans to head out and just need a bit of perking up, we’ve got the just thing for you.

Because we have found some animals who look *so* ready to party it’s putting us humans to shame.

Happy New Year Fluffy Friends & Hoomans!🍾🎉😘/ Tibbe & Poppe

A photo posted by FluffyPack (@fluffypack) on

A photo posted by Jackson Kennedy (@farmer_ryan_) on

Of course, New Year’s Eve-ready, pet-friendly headwear was just as great back in 2015 too.

Also, we’ve got to give a quick shout out to all the raving cats out there. We haven’t forgotten about you.

And this particular feline probably sums up how most of us feel about New Year’s Eve…
