These pups are ready to party and it's bound to get you in the mood for New Year's Eve

Look, we get it. Sometimes, it’s difficult to get fully into that New Year’s Eve spirit – you’re stressing about what to wear, panicking about if you’ll have a good night and kinda just want to stay on the sofa eating leftover Christmas chocolate.

And, hey, if you are going to have a night in, that’s totally fine by us. But if you’ve made plans to head out and just need a bit of perking up, we’ve got the just thing for you.

Because we have found some animals who look *so* ready to party it’s putting us humans to shame.

Happy New Year Fluffy Friends & Hoomans!🍾🎉😘/ Tibbe & Poppe A photo posted by FluffyPack (@fluffypack) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:19am PST

My mom bought my dog a hat for New Years 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/5USMVJS8o8 — Hαʅҽყ (@haley_kelleyy) December 29, 2016

Happy New Year to all my Twitter friends all over the world #dogsoftwitter #HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/ECvt7CzNLl — Ruby Wonder Dog (@rubywonderdog) December 31, 2016

Of course, New Year’s Eve-ready, pet-friendly headwear was just as great back in 2015 too.

This is Larry. He thought the New Year's parties were tonight. 10/10 poor pupper. Maybe next year pic.twitter.com/h3X0jK8MVM — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) January 2, 2016

can we talk about how great my cousin's dog looked on New Year's Eve? pic.twitter.com/wQCiExN1iS — sam (@goodmorningsam) January 1, 2016

Also, we’ve got to give a quick shout out to all the raving cats out there. We haven’t forgotten about you.

My furriends all over the world: i wish you a happy new year and all the best for 2017! #goodtimes #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catstagram #happynewyear #cheers #bestwishes A photo posted by Bobo the cat Interlaken (@bobo_swiss) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:20am PST

And this particular feline probably sums up how most of us feel about New Year’s Eve…