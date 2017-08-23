These ‘pug eclipses’ might be better than the real thing

If you missed the solar eclipse, don’t worry – dog owners have found a unique way to bring the phenomenon to you.

Several videos of the alternative “pug eclipse” have crept onto social media over the last 24 hours, and it’s fair to say that most of them eclipse the real event.

In the short clips, participants recreated the rare scene by substituting the sun and the moon with one cream pug, blocked by a black pup.

One video posted by Twitter user serenaaaaaa13, which appears to be the original pug eclipse tweet, garnered nearly 200,000 re-tweets and more than 330,000 likes.

Several more users got in on the action, displaying pugs of different sizes.

The best part about this? You don’t need any shades to take in the blinding cuteness. Watch to your heart’s content.

Y'all out here thinking this solar eclipse is rare, bet none of y'all seen a pug eclipse though.. #pug-eclipse pic.twitter.com/fjRJ9CSCvv — Carley Cooper (@carleyjc913) August 21, 2017

Understandably, some were more excited by the pups than they were by the actual thing.

the pug solar eclipse has been the the highlight of my year — Lucinda Vallely (@lucy_vallely) August 22, 2017

omg i'm crying. he just sticks his little head up. oh my god pic.twitter.com/dPXVtk0XQ8 — cherish (@cherishurie) August 22, 2017

Why was this better than the actual eclipse though — Alexander J. David (@AlexanderTheDav) August 22, 2017

The next total eclipse will grace the United States in 2024 but for the UK, there is a 90-year-wait for the phenomenon.

At least we have these puppers to see us through until then.