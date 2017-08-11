These police academy recruits trying not to laugh at a rubber chicken will brighten your day

A video of police academy recruits being ‘tested’ with the help of a rubber chicken has gone viral.

The chuckle-inducing clip shows police cadets at the University of Indiana being tested on their “demeanor, focus and sense of humour” as they stand in rows and an instructor uses the chicken to make random squealing noises.

Some of the cadets stand up extremely well under the pressure, barely registering the presence of the pesky chicken in their face. Others, though, go to pieces before it’s even made a noise.

The hilarious video has had more than 5m views, and it’s easy to see why.

