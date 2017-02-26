These pictures of the JORVIK festival will make you want to become a Viking

The JORVIK Viking festival is taking place in York this week and it couldn’t look more epic.

It’s the largest viking festival in Europe, welcoming 40,000 visitors every February half-term holiday. The fun includes lectures, battle re-enactments and other events to celebrate Eric Bloodaxe, the last living Viking king of York.

The celebration is in its 33rd year, after the York Archaeological Trust revived a Norse festival to celebrate the end of Winter.

As well as events to observe and join in with, visitors can enter competitions like Best Beard and Strongest Viking.

It all culminated last night in a re-enactment of the battle of Stainmore, where Eric Bloodaxe fought his last fight.

Sad to have missed it? Don’t worry, the JORVIK Viking Centre will reopen on April 8, following reparation works from a flood in 2015.