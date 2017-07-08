These pictures of the insane Wimbledon queue might make you quite happy you didn’t bother

It’s a tradition that’s as much a part of Wimbledon as strawberries and clotted cream. But that doesn’t mean that queuing to get tickets for Centre Court looks appealing to everyone.

The sunny weather has seen people setting up camp from as early as Friday morning just to be in with a chance of Centre Court tickets for Saturday.

The first 500 people are guaranteed entry to the main court but with nearly 10,000 eager tennis fans lining up, the queues have been real.

People wait in the Wimbledon Park Golf Course queue during day six of the Wimbledon Championships (Philip Toscano/PA)

It must have been a long old morning so far for those who camped out in the queue overnight.

Some sports fans took to watching the rugby to pass the time.

People took to Twitter to share pictures of their wait, including many snaps of their queue cards bearing the queue number.

And people also shared their “guide to queueing” pamphlets that they were given while waiting – is there anything more British than that?

On second thoughts, maybe strawberries while in the queue tops it…
