These pictures of the insane Wimbledon queue might make you quite happy you didn’t bother
It’s a tradition that’s as much a part of Wimbledon as strawberries and clotted cream. But that doesn’t mean that queuing to get tickets for Centre Court looks appealing to everyone.
The sunny weather has seen people setting up camp from as early as Friday morning just to be in with a chance of Centre Court tickets for Saturday.
0711: if you are not on the way, DO NOT come to join #TheQueue. There are close to 10000 people here.— The Queue (@TheWimbledonQ) July 8, 2017
The first 500 people are guaranteed entry to the main court but with nearly 10,000 eager tennis fans lining up, the queues have been real.
It must have been a long old morning so far for those who camped out in the queue overnight.
Wimbledon, 6.25am. The Queue awakes pic.twitter.com/Z8p5q2NSgt— George Parker (@GeorgeWParker) July 8, 2017
Some sports fans took to watching the rugby to pass the time.
Lions fever takes over #TheQueue ...#Wimbledon #NZLvBIL pic.twitter.com/UNdITkt8FU— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2017
People took to Twitter to share pictures of their wait, including many snaps of their queue cards bearing the queue number.
@ViewFromTheQ 6.55am 9604 #TheQueue pic.twitter.com/clhBpskwKv— Kristen Ellen (@kristenellen123) July 8, 2017
And people also shared their “guide to queueing” pamphlets that they were given while waiting – is there anything more British than that?
Life in #TheQueue at @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/L6sSs7tMHY— Chris Dawson (@ChrisTDawson) July 8, 2017
On second thoughts, maybe strawberries while in the queue tops it…
Strawberries, Pimms, 5am...it seems like we are in #TheQueue again! 3rd year in a row! @Wimbledon @ViewFromTheQ @Pedretti89 pic.twitter.com/lJnQKA5MrA— Sara Gozalo (@sara_sgm) July 8, 2017
